Wife, mother, homemaker, caregiver, and educator, Rosemary "Rosey" (Harper) Bucy entered the arms of her Savior on October 9, 2020, at the age of 92.
Fortunate to have spent a well-lived life, Rosey was a devoted friend to her many lifelong friends, some of whom have saved a seat for her beside them in heaven and the others whom Rosemary will be waiting to greet upon their arrival. She also earned her children's deep respect, admiration, and love. No mother could be missed more.
Born in Cambridge, Ohio, she was the daughter of Rev. James Marshall and Ruth (Boyd) Harper. Rosemary grew up in Guernsey County. At 11, she gave her life to Christ and was baptized in a bend of Clear Fork Creek. Shortly after graduating from high school, Rosey moved from rural Ohio to downtown Chicago, enrolling in Moody Bible Institute. She majored in Christian education and music and graduated in 1949.
Several years later, while working at an RCA factory, she met James Frederick Bucy (19211992) of Steubenville, Ohio. They married on April Fool's Day (although both took their marriage seriously) in 1955. Rosemary worked on her bachelor's degree in home economics at Taylor University, graduating the same year she married.
Rosemary earned a master's degree from Ball State University (Muncie, Indiana) in 1967; she taught home economics for 23 years at Edward Hand Middle School (Lancaster, PA) and retired from teaching in 1992. While teaching full-time, she also cared for James, who had Parkinson's disease. Later, she was the caregiver for her mother, who had moved to Lancaster, PA, after the death of her husband, Rosemary's father.
Wherever she was, Rosey took her faith with her and was privileged to serve God in many ways. She was a member of Westgate Baptist Church, Lancaster, PA, where she was an active member of Westgate's Saints Alive and Socially Singles groups. She used her musical talents as the organist and pianist at Westgate for many years. Additionally, she volunteered at Water Street Rescue Mission.
She is predeceased by her husband and her only sibling, Lucille Ann (Harper) Smith (19352020), of Wynantskill, New York. She is survived by three daughters: Melissa Ann Kenneweg (Robert), of Pittsburgh, PA; Marla Kaye Bucy (Bruce Schreiner), of Lancaster, PA; and Ronda Lyn Bucy, of Pittsburgh, PA. She also left behind her much-loved grandchildren: Jonathan David Kenneweg and Laurel Ann Kenneweg (Matthew Wilhelm).
Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, the memorial service was a private one. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »