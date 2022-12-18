Rosemary "Rose" Fausey, 85, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away peacefully at Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, she is the wife of Lawrence R. Fausey and they celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on May 20th. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Long) Aument.
Rose worked at one time for the former Docon Company as an assembler and inspector and worked at various auction locations in Lancaster. She was also a seamstress and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, knitting, playing bingo, and word search puzzles. She was a member of the American Legion Post 466, Marietta, PA and the Elstonville Sportsman Club.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Dawn, wife of Donald Shultz, Columbia, PA; two grandchildren, Kelly Decker and Angela Walton, both of Lancaster, PA, and three great-grandchildren, Mason Decker, Temari Binder, and Jada Binder, all of Lancaster, PA.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Legion, Post 466, 19 S. Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547.
