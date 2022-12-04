YORK - Rosemary N. (Nolt) Givler, 96, of Springfield Township, passed away November 23, 2022 at her home. She was married to the late Clay E. Givler for 67 years.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on December 10, 2022 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, PA with a visitation from 9-10 a.m. The service will be webcast live and can be viewed by searching Rosemary's obituary at HeffnerCare.com. The Reverend Richard Noll will be officiating at the service. Burial with committal service will be following the funeral service at noon in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery in Lancaster. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com. www.HeffnerCare.com
