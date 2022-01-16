Rosemary Moore, 71, of Georgetown, DE and formerly of Columbia passed away on January 8th, 2022. She was born in Washington Boro to the late Robert Guiles and Rosemary Schropp Myers. Rosemary enjoyed reading, crocheting, and helping out at her daughter’s restaurant, Rose’s Deli. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Rosemary leaves behind the love of her life for forty-one years, John Moore of Georgetown, DE; three daughters, Rosemary Weaver, wife of Shawn Blauser of Columbia, Jean, wife of Joe Graham of Columbia, Patricia, wife of Jamie Gartley of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Shane, Ryan, Emily, Erin, Cassie, Henry; two great-grandchildren, Ryan, Jr. and Russell; a sister, Beverly Warner of Washington Boro, and a brother Jan Guiles of Columbia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Stephanie Hefflefinger and Logan Blauser; her brother, Robert Guiles; her mother-in-law, Gladys Moore.
In honor of Rosemary’s final wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville