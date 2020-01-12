Rosemary Mellott of Lititz, PA, passed away in her home on the 1st of January. Born in Intercourse, PA, raised in Willow Street, PA, daughter of John and Gloria Dearolf. She is survived by her husband, Roy R. Mellott, Sr.; son, Roy R. Mellott, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer K. Mellott; grandchildren, Aiden Mellott Fishel and Virginia Rose Mellott Fishel; siblings, Gloria Chmiel and David Dearolf; sister-in-law, Connie Dearolf; brother-in-law, Phillip (Butch) Chmiel; and sister-in-law, Sue Dearolf. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Don Dearolf and Estella Kay Dearolf.
Rose loved her friends, neighbors, and family with a ferocity that will be everlasting. One of the last individuals diagnosed with polio in 1954, she lived an extremely active life and outlived her prognosis by many years. Aided by the stubborn strength passed to her from her father, she lived passionately, always thinking of the welfare of others. She loved tending and crafting her flower beds and was an avid reader, extraordinary cook and baker, and professional homemaker. She enjoyed her regular shopping at SKH and visiting with friends on a weekly basis. Rose was known for her open house, big, welcoming dining table, huge heart, and love of pets. She could always be counted on to help anyone in need.
Memorial Services for Rose will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, Lancaster, PA.
