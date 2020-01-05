Rosemary Mellott, 72, of Lititz, passed away at UPMC Pinnacle, Lititz on January 1, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late John and Gloria (Royer) Dearolf. Rosemary would have celebrated 50 years of marriage with her husband Roy R. Mellott this February 28th.
A wonderful homemaker for her family, Rosemary enjoyed gardening, reading and baking.
In addition to her husband Roy, Rosemary is survived by their son, Roy R. Mellott, Jr., husband of Leah of Lititz, daughter Jennifer K. Mellott of Trumansburg, NY and grandchildren Aiden and Virginia Fishel; as well as her siblings Gloria, wife of Phillip Chmiel of Willow Street and Dave Dearolf, husband of Connie of Manheim. Rosemary was preceded in death by her siblings Don Dearolf and Estella Kay Dearolf.
Memorial services for Rose will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Rose's memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, Lancaster, PA.
