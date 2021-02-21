Rosemary M. Humphreville, 94, of Millersville, PA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Wallace Thompson and Barbara (Miller) Thompson. Rosemary was married to her beloved husband, the late Jack E. Humphreville, for 68 years.
She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and was a lifelong member of Church of the Apostles. Along with her husband, she regularly attended Paratrooper reunions around the country. Rosemary was an avid reader, her favorite authors included Nora Roberts and James Patterson. She loved playing cards, collecting dolls and antique shoes, listening to Oldies, and taking care of their many exotic animals.
Her family will always remember her unbelievable heart of gold. She was a loving mother and grandmother. They broke the mold when they made Rosemary.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Krause (Richard), of Lancaster, PA, Sharon Marsh of Denver, PA, her four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and her dear friend of over 20 years, Anne Resh.
In addition to her parents, Rosemary is preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Humphreville, and her brothers.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the health care workers who provided home care for Rosemary.
