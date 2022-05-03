Rosemary Kramer, 79, of Marietta passed away surrounded by her family on April 30, 2022. She was born in Columbia and raised by Richard and Dorothy Odenwalt. Rosemary attended Columbia High School and worked for many years with Armstrong World Industries before her eventual retirement. Rosemary adored her family and treasured spending time with them.
Rosemary leaves behind her husband of sixty-two years John W. Kramer of Marietta; two daughters, Kim, wife of Chuck Brehm of York, Jean, wife of Spencer Schemel of Lititz; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren; a sister, Barb Odenwalt of Columbia.
Services for Rosemary will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville