Rosemary Kautz passed peacefully in her home on November 18th, 2019.
Rose was a mother to so many. She had a way of loving everything; something that didn't matter to anyone, she found a way to love it. Holidays were huge for her. She spent endless hours pouring her heart into every thing she prepared. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Kautz.
Survived by her three children: Brandi Horrocks and her husband Jody of Morgantown PA, Tim Watson and his wife Jennifer of Texas, Holly Watson and her husband Al of York PA; 10 grand children; three great-grandchildren; and tons and tons of kids she loved through the years. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed. To leave an on-line Condolence, go to www.CremationLancasterPA.com 717-273-6283