Rosemary J. Elbert, 89, longtime resident of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the daughter of the late William R. and Mary (Driendl) Elbert.
Rosemary was a 1948 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and was employed by Armstrong Cork Company and Kerr Group, Inc. in the Employee Relations Dept., until her retirement in 1992.
She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church for over 65 years. Rosemary was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Her family and friends will always cherish the beautiful handwritten letters she had sent to loved ones throughout her life.
She is survived by two nephews, Christopher Elbert and wife Mary (Bucks) of Lancaster, Gregory Elbert of New Mexico; two nieces, Maureen Elbert Beiler and husband Wayne, and Monica Elbert both of Lancaster and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her only brother, William R. Elbert, Jr.
Private Graveside Services will be held in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosemary's memory may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 or to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
