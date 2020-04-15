Rosemary Gramola, 83, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Martin) Snyder. She was the wife of the late John E. "Jack" Gramola who passed away in 1994.
She was a 1954 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.
Rosemary worked as an LPN for several years for Dr. Corcoran's OBGYN Office and the Long Home. She was a longtime devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Golden Hills Society.
Rosemary was a very loving and caring individual who was known as Nanny Rose to everyone. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She loved attending sporting events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed relaxing on her trips to the beach with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Robert, husband of Karen; two daughters, Pamela J., wife of Timothy J. Cunningham, Melissa J. Hess all of Lancaster. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and her longtime best friends, Peg and Ken Miller.
A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Private Interment services will be held in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosemary's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »