Rosemary D. (Schuler) Fessler, 85, who resided at the Brethren Village, Manheim Township, Lancaster County died there on Wednesday morning. She was formerly of Riverview Park.
She was the widow of George E. Fessler, Jr., who died October 11, 2014. They were married June 8th, 1957. Born in Reading on December 16, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Dorothy M. (Stephan) Schuler. She was a graduate of Reading High School, and former owner of the Dance Gallery, Laureldale.
Rosemary was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park.
Surviving are her children: Michael G. husband of Denise Fessler of Lancaster, and Cynthia M. (Fessler) wife of Peter S. Schiaroli of Wyomissing. She was predeceased by a daughter, Maria (Fessler) Frick and infant daughter, Ellen Fessler.
Also, surviving are grandchildren; Matthew husband of Kristen Fessler, Megan wife of Justin Mc Carthy III, Andrea Clapperton, Alexa Clapperton, and Allison Frick. Great-grandchildren; Dylan Fessler, Bennett Mc Carthy, Avery Fessler, and Cole Fessler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 27th at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park with Father Robert T. Finlan the celebrant. Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery.
There will be a viewing Monday from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc. 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, preceding a procession to the church.
Memorial contributions would be appreciated to The Brethren Village, Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17606 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
