Rosemary C. Sushinski, 61, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on November 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Born October 12, 1960, in Philadelphia PA, she was a daughter of Margaret M. Bradley and the late William Johnston.
She attended Henderson, and Downingtown high schools. She graduated in 1978 from Downingtown High school. She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic church in Ephrata, PA. She worked for many years at the Vanguard Group in Malvern PA. She enjoyed her many beloved pups, dancing, reading, socializing with family and friends, and vacations at the Delaware beaches.
In addition to her mother, Margaret M Bradley (Exton, PA), she is also survived by her son, Jimmy Sushinski and his wife Jen (Ephrata, PA); twin grandchildren, Paisley and Cameron Sushinski; son Robert Sushinski (Lancaster, PA); and daughter, Katie Sushinski (Virginia); sisters, Peggy Ann Bradley (husband Jim), Kathleen Hallman, Marie Ridall (husband Todd) Dorothy Miller (husband Mark) Linda Thomas (husband Dave) Delia Algeo-Zaldivar (husband Manuel), and many nieces; nephew; and great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Sushinski; and her brother-in-law, William Hallman.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:30AM, at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.