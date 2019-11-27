Rosemary Anne Fornadel, 77, passed away on August 12th 2019 at the Englewood Hospice House (Tidewell Hospice) in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was born on December 10, 1941 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to Norman and Dorothy Koontz.
Rosemary grew up in York, Pennsylvania. She graduated from York High in 1959. After high school she attended Millersville University in Millersville, PA where she received a bachelor's degree in education. In addition, she received 2 master's degrees (Education, Counseling) from Millersville University. She began work for Pennsylvania School System in the Hempfield School District as an Elementary School teacher, where she worked for 20 years. Also, she volunteered as a counselor at the YWCA in Lancaster, PA, and as an aide at Our Mother's House in Venice, Florida.
Rosemary married John Stephen Fornadel in 1963 in Lancaster, PA. They were happily married for 56 years. Rosemary was a member of Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church in Venice, FL. She enjoyed volunteering, reading, line dancing, yoga, walking, and playing games (cards, mahjong, etc.).
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Dorothy Koontz, her brother Norman Koontz and her son Stephen Andrew Fornadel.
Rosemary is survived by her spouse John Stephen Fornadel of Venice, FL; her son Bryan (Susan) Fornadel of Eldersburg, MD; daughter Heidi Fornadel of Lancaster, PA; sisters Virginia Ulsh, Kathy Kean, Marcia Hydrusko, and grandchildren Jack Fornadel, Abbie Richards, Nicholas Fornadel and Andrew Fornadel.
A reception in memory of Rosemary will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 1:00pm-5:00pm at Loxley's Restaurant & Patio Bar - Heritage Hotel, 500 Centerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 (717) 898-2431.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made "In Memory of: Rosemary Fornadel" to: Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., https://catholiccharitiesdov.org/donate/; Our Mother's House, PO Box 2240, Venice, FL 34284; Tidewell Hospice (Englewood Hospice House), https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/; Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
