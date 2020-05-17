Rosemary Ann Schrom, 68, of Lancaster, passed away on May 6th, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert G. Schrom who preceded her in death in 1995.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Reba C. (Collins) Wiley. She was predeceased by a sister Betty Jane Miller and a brother Richard.
She spent much of her life as a homemaker and a volunteer at Wharton Elementary School. Recently she was employed by Good Will Industries in Lancaster. Rosemary was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St. in Lancaster, PA. She served on the Altar guild, assisted with Grace Community Dinners and while able assisted in cleaning the church.
Rosemary is survived by a daughter, Malia Schrom of Lancaster.
Monetary gifts of remembrance may be directed to: The Cleft Palate Clinic, Good Will Industries or Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster.
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
