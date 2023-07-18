Rosemary A. Snyder, 97 years young, widow of Jay F. Snyder, much beloved mother of Cindi, Pete (Marilyn) and Connie, grandmother to six, great grandmother to four, passed away on July 16, 2023, at Legend of Lititz. She is also survived by a sister, Joan of Pinehurst, NC, five nephews and one niece, and was preceded in death by a brother, William C. Aukamp. She was the daughter of the late Chester H. and Mary Koenig Aukamp.
Mom was an avid golfer, loved to dance and spent many winters in Florida with her late husband. She took several very special vacations with one or both of her daughters to Hawaii, Bermuda, and cruised the Mediterranean. She was also in premed at F & M College during WWII and retired from the former St. Joseph's Hospital as the founding supervisor of the Outpatient Department.
A very special "Thank You" to all the wonderful employees of both Legend of Lititz and Masonic Hospice who interacted with Mom and who showed her such tender and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Legend of Lititz, Attn: Employee Fund, 80 W. Millport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or Masonic Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or any charity close to your heart.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
