Rosemary A. Pogwist, 86, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Summit Hill to the late Stanley and Kathryn (Gurka) Kulpa and was the wife of the late Walter S. Pogwist, Jr.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Rosemary was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all.
Rosemary is survived by a daughter, Lori, wife of Lance Zimmerman of Ephrata; a son, Mark, husband of Sherri Pogwist of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Pogwist; five grandchildren, Kimberly, Kevin, Cory, Logan, and CJ; two great-grandchildren, Emily and Reagan; a sister, Sylvia, wife of William Derby of DE, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Pogwist.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rosemary's memory may be made to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Benevolent Society, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, PA, 17522 or https://osvhub.com/omph/giving/funds.
