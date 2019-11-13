Rosemary A. Leininger, 90, of Annville died Monday, November 11, 2019 in Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Leininger who died in 1997.
Born in Annville on April 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Gioacchino "Jack" and Mary Rossi Perazzoli. In her earlier years, she worked for Hershey Foods Corporation before becoming a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, Annville and enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are three daughters Mary Agnes Johnson of Annville, Kathleen T. wife of James M. Brandt of Annville, Thomasina M. wife of Kevin L. Fry of Elizabethtown, six grandchildren Heather, Ashley, Zachary, Jessica, Danielle, and Kristen, two great-grandchildren Ava and William, and a sister Jennie DiVittore of Hershey. She was preceded in death by two sisters Jean Perazzoli and Margaret Meily.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 12:00 Noon at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Interment will be held at Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville and also on Friday from 11:00 AM till the time of the service at the Church.
Contributions may be made to her Church or the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in her memory.