Rosemarie Spencer, 87, of Lampeter Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Grace L. Kirk and Daniel Hardy, both deceased. She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Stitzel and her late husband of 50 years, Robert L. Spencer.
A beloved Mother and Grandmother, she is survived by her daughter, Donna Speece, companion Jeff Davis, and a son, Zane Robert Spencer, and daughter-in-law, Tammy Spencer, whom she was very fond of.
She had six grandchildren: Bobby, Craig, Denise, Amber, Xavier, and Logan; three great grandchildren: Tyler, Tiffani, and Alyssa; and three great great grandchildren: Zayvion, Carson, and Skylar.
Rosemarie worked at Bob's Food Rite, then with her daughter, Donna at Haddad Shoe before working at her favorite job, Fitting Room Supervisor at Clover Department Store, where she was well liked and made many friends.
She was an avid Dallas Cowboys football fan and enjoyed watching Philadelphia Phillies baseball games with her husband, Bob.
She spent many summer vacations on the beach and boardwalk of Ocean City, MD with her family and friends.
Special thanks to her neighbor, Richard Houck for all his love, kindness, and support.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster. A memorial service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
