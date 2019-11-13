Rosemarie J. "Ro" Rog, 77, of Manheim Twp., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Passaic, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Casimir and Marie (Betsy) Jasonek. Rosemarie was the best friend, beloved wife and life partner of Frederick F. Rog, and they recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Ro and Fred shared a love that began as teenagers. She was deeply committed to raising her family. A craftswoman at heart, she ran a floral business, Stuff By Us, at nights and on weekends, always putting her children first. Later she reentered the workforce, loving her work at The Heart Group, from where she eventually retired. Ro and Fred spent many beautiful years together and with their family. When Alzheimer's interrupted their journey, Fred unflinchingly committed his life to her care with deep love and grace for over ten years.
In addition to her husband, Ro will be lovingly missed by her "girls", Kimberly Rog of Harrisburg, and Stacie Carter of Red Bank, NJ. Bringing extra joy to the family is son-in-law Robert. The highlights of her life were her grandsons, Alex and Austin, who brought her infinite happiness to the end. Memories of her spontaneous laugh and tight hugs will comfort Alex and Austin, who adored her. Nobody hugged like Grandma.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering to celebrate Ro's life which will take place from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, with a short Prayer Service beginning at 8:00 PM.
