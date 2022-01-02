Rosemarie (Ganse) Bertz, 76, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away December 20, 2021, due to complications of COPD. She was born in Lancaster to the late John and Catherine Ganse. Rose was the wife of Perry J. Bertz, Jr., with whom she celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Rose was a proud Lancaster Catholic High School graduate. She was a loyal friend to many, a fabulous cook who never forgot your favorite dish, and she was known to throw an epic party at a moment's notice. Our wonderful memories will live on, but our Rosie will forever be missed.
Surviving in addition to her husband Perry are her daughters, Cindy (Matt) Gorham, and Cheryl (Dave) Seeger; four grandchildren, Gunner and Ty Gorham, Logan and Courtney Seeger; and her cherished sister, Patricia (John) Rohrer. A celebration of Rose's life will be held during the Summer of 2022 in Lancaster, PA.
