Rosemarie G. Hostetter, 57, of Mountville, passed away at her home on, Thursday, December 24, 2020, with family by her side.
Born in York on June 6, 1963, she was a daughter of Elaine H. (Gingrich) Doutrich of Myerstown and the late Elvin L. Doutrich. She was married 34 years to Duane M. Hostetter.
She was a member of Marietta Mennonite Church (Keystone Fellowship).
Rose was a homemaker who invested thoughtfully into the lives of her family and community. We will miss her dearly. She has run her race and is now worshipping God forever.
Rose is survived by her husband and 5 children, Andrea L., married to Merlin Stoltzfus of Lancaster, Evelyn F., married to Nathan Nissley of Middletown, Marlin A., married to Amy (Weaver) Hostetter of Lancaster, Melissa R, and Erica D., both at home; and 4 grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Nelson R. (Rachel) Doutrich of Halsey, OR, and Dale E. (Carol) Doutrich of East Earl; and 2 sisters, A. Lynette (Wesley) Weaver of Priest River, ID, and Loretta F. (Terry) Musser of Salem, OH.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care for their kind care of Rose during her final days.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 10 AM at Sonlight River Brethren School, 4075 Siegrist Rd., Mount Joy. Interment will be at Silver Spring Cemetery following the service. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at the School from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and on Wednesday from 9-10 AM.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to, Heralds of Hope, PO Box 3, Breezewood, PA 15533 (heraldsofhope.org).