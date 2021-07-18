Rosemarie Bradley, 84, of Stevens, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on July 14, 2021. Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late William P. and Anna Katherine (Horst) Mattern. She was the loving wife of James M. Bradley for over 50 years until his passing in 2016.
Rosemarie dedicated her life to her faith and family. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending Latin Rite Mass. She also instilled her love of God and devotion to faith in her sons.
She is survived by her children: James M. Bradley, Jr. of Stevens, Sean J. Bradley, husband of Elizabeth of Iowa, Raymond P. Bradley, husband of Maria of Lititz, and Steven G. Bradley, husband of Christina of York Haven, a sister Florence Freedman, wife of Theodore of Lititz, and 8 grandchildren. She was preceded in passing by her husband and siblings: Paul Mattern, Mary Smith, and Catherine Lueders.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 9 AM to 10 AM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Mission, 129 S. Beaver St., York, PA 17401 at 11:30 AM, with Reverend Samuel Watters. Interment to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. Rosemarie's wishes were to have memorial contributions made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/give, in lieu of flowers.
