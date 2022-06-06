Rosemarie B. "Rosie" Johnson, 85, of Willow Street left this earth on Saturday, June 4, 2022 to have a joyous reunion with her husband, Paul S. Johnson, in heaven. She and Paul shared 58 wonderful years of marriage prior to his passing in 2017.
Born in Morristown, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Karl & Marie Binder. Surviving Rosie are three daughters; Laurelyn Schrom of Lititz, Cathylee (Paul) Weaver of Stafford, VA, and Suzanne Roland of Willow Street. Her greatest joy was spending time with her 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Karl (Peggy) Binder, of Bluffton, SC and many nieces & nephews.
Rosie greatly enjoyed playing the piano, singing and directing the choir. She was a member of New Life Church. Rosie loved to entertain, hosting many bonfires, church socials, and large family gatherings.
Due to health reasons, the family will hold a small private service at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory but plans to have a life celebration open to friends and her church family at a future date. If so desired, contributions in Rosemarie's memory can be made to World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063 or Operation Heal Our Patriots Through Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »