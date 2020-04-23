Rosemarie A. Snyder, 81, beloved wife, mother and longtime resident of Elizabethtown, PA entered life eternal on April 21, 2020 at Masonic Health Care Center, Elizabethtown after a lengthy decline in her health. Born January 28, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the wife of the late Galen B. Snyder for 48 years prior to his passing on January 10, 2012.
Rose was a veteran of the United States Air Force with the rank of airman second class. Rose devoted herself to spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was an active member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elizabethtown where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.
Rose is survived by a daughter, Denise Snyder-Patch, wife of Michael Patch, of Elizabethtown. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanine M. Snyder, in March 2013.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 75 East High Street Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Saturday morning, April 25, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »