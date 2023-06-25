Roselyn C. Dommell, age 99, formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Oak Leaf Manor of Millersville. She was the wife of the late William H. Dommell, Jr., who passed away on August 22, 2009. She was born in Drumore Township, daughter of the late Harry P. & Estella Bradley Carrigan. She was a member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church. She worked as a secretary for Armstrong World Industries from 1942 until retiring. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting and embroidery.
Surviving are two nephews: Rex Grubb, Chris Bable, two nieces: Joyce Wimer, Carol Jones and great and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two siblings: H. Eugene Carrigan and Nellie Grubb.
Funeral service will take place from the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA on Friday, June 30th at 2 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Pastor John Hartman will be officiating. Interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Rose's memory to the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church.