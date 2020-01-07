Rosellen "Bonnie" Bologa, 79, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lock Haven, PA she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Halloran) Baker. She was the loving wife of Dr. James Bologa with whom she shared over 57 years of marriage.
Bonnie received a Bachelor's degree in English from Lock Haven University. She started her teaching career in Lock Haven and later served as a substitute teacher for over 25 years in the Penn Manor and Hempfield School districts.
Bonnie enjoyed spending her summers at her family home in Lewes, DE. Bonnie was an avid card player who enjoyed playing with her family and also played pinochle with a group of friends for over 40 years.
Bonnie enjoyed taking care of her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, J. Frank Bologa husband of Helen Beigley of Lancaster, John C. Bologa husband of Tara Egolf of Morgantown, Jeffrey L. Bologa husband of Denise Clutter of New Holland and daughter, Suzanne M. Bologa of Mount Joy. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Madeline, Carolyn, Eric, Ryan, Sean, Royce husband of Dannin, Nicholas, Jenna, Emily and her brother, Dr. Robert Baker husband of Vonda Shady of Richmond, VA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10AM in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 7-9PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551 and again from 12:15PM-1PM at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosellen's memory may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit; SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »