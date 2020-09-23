Rosella Lamborn, 83, passed away at her Lancaster residence on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. She was born in Lancaster to the late Maurice L. and Mary Livingston (Brown) Brooks. Her husband Carl Lamborn died in 1998.
Rose retired from Elixir Industries in 1989 after 25 years, and she also worked on a farm. She attended God's Missionary Church. An avid Eagles fan, Rose enjoyed camping, playing Bingo, country music, going to North Wildwood, NJ, cooking, and vegetable gardening. Rose was a goodhearted person who loved to help people.
Surviving are her daughter, Dolores A. Miller (Greg) with whom she lived, her son, Dennis McCauley (Gina Duda) of Lancaster, 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and 7 sisters. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Pletcher, her son, Richard McCauley, and 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Rose's family will greet friends from 5:30-6 PM, followed by the memorial service at 6 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at God's Missionary Church, 2323 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Private interment in Riverview Burial Park.
