Roseine J. Sensenig, age 87, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Aug. 4, 2020 at Fairmount Homes.
She was the loving wife of Keller S. Sensenig. They were anticipating the celebration of 70 years of marriage on Dec. 2nd of this year. Born in Bowmansville she was the daughter of Amos and Viola Good.
Family was everything to Roseine. She was a wonderful wife and mother and she had room in her heart and home for all children. She will be remembered for her smile and soft-spoken conversations. She spent a lifetime of gardening, farming, and traveling with Keller, family & friends. Alongside her husband, she called Martindale her home. She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church and serving her Lord & Savior was an important part of her life. She had a heart for volunteering, giving many years of service to the Fire Co. Auxiliary and MCC Reuzit Shop. She was employed in the circulation dept. of The Shopping News for 40+ years.
A few of her many interests were reading, quilting, music, poetry, playing games with grand & great-grandchildren, cooking, baking and family gatherings.
In addition to her husband, Roseine is survived by 8 children & their families: Marlene (Mervin) Sauder of Mohnton, Lamar (Cheryl) Sensenig of New Holland, Eugene (Joyce) Sensenig of Denver, Gerald (Brenda) Sensenig of Stevens, Delores Sensenig (Harvey Chupp) of Narvon, Karen (Tony) Gonzalez of Denver, Jay S.(Glenda) Sensenig of Denver, and Christine (Martin) Franke of Lagrange, IN; 23 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
In addition, she is survived by sisters, Charlotte B. & Viola H. and brothers, Amos G. & Carl G.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine E.; brothers, Darrel G. & Marlin G.; and a grandson, Randy S.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fairmount Homes for their excellent care, support & compassion for Roseine's care. A family service will be held at a later date. To send the family online condolences, visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals.
