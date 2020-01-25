Roseanne Watson

Roseanne passed on January 22 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and teacher
Survived by her husband Brion Watson, daughter Laura Watson, parents Valerie and Kenneth Mellina, sister Nancyann Bernardini and brother-in-law Douglas Bernardini, sister Aimee Anthony and brother-in-law Joseph Anthony, niece Olivia Bernardini and nephew Douglas Bernardini Jr. and his wife Nicole Bernardini, all of Lititz, Pennsylvania. She was also an aunt to Aimee's three step children, Joseph Anthony, Vanessa Anthony and Jacob Anthony of Frackville, Pennsylvania. Close friends included her best friend Geraldine Phelps of St. James, New York and fellow artist Susan Burd of Lititz. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Stanley J. Pace and Valerie Pace, paternal grandparents George and Evelyn Mellina and Uncle Stanley F. Pace.
Roseanne was born in 1971 in Rockville Centre, New York. She graduated from Carle Place High School in 1989 and went on to study at Adelphi University, earning a Bachelor Degree in Fine Art. A talented artist, Roseanne shared her gift when she opened A Gathering of Artists art school in Williston Park, New York. Teaching drawing, painting and sculpting, she helped her students develop the skills to create their own work and in them sparked a love for art.
Roseanne moved to Pennsylvania in 2005, where she met Brion Watson. They were married on December 23, 2007. Along with their daughter Laura, they lived for a time in New Jersey before settling back in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Brion and Laura were her life, and she was the happiest when she was with them. Whether they were watching the History Channel, enjoying a good restaurant or playing with their Dachshund Dexter, it was the simple, everyday events with Brion and Laura that brought her joy.
Dearly loved by her family, Roseanne was kind, generous and selfless. She always put others first and was sensitive to the condition of others. Her infectious laughter was deep and genuine. She loved animals and nature, spending time with her family and doing her artwork. Using many different mediums, her pieces varied from paintings to sketches to sculptures and portraits. Roseanne was part of local juried art shows, sold her work in local shops and had a faithful online following, having sold some of her pieces internationally. The love she had for art was truly evident in all that she created. Roseanne was also an avid reader. Anne Rice and P.D. James were her most loved authors, and her personal library contained numerous art and history texts. In addition to reading, she loved Agatha Christie's Poirot and Miss Marple stories and movies.
Services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Friends and family will be received on Sunday, January 26, 2020, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roseanne's name to Relay for Life, https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY20NER?pg=entry&fr_id=96017.
