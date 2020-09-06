Roseann M. Jones, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away at the Masonic Village on September 2, 2020. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late John and Marie (Hare) Bibb. Roseann was the devoted wife of 61 years to James W. Jones and loving mother to the late Jeffrey W. Jones.
Roseann was a 1953 graduate Lancaster Catholic High School. She attended St. Philip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in earlier years and in later years attended the St. Ann's Catholic Church. Roseann retired from Armstrong World Industries after 20 years of service as a receptionist. She and James went on bus tours together over the years. She enjoyed playing pinochle and loved caring for her cats. The family appreciates the attentive care for Roseann that was provided by the Masonic Village staff.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 9, at 11:00AM at the Saint Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, 170 Charles Road, Bausman, PA 17504. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Roseann's name to the Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to the St Ann's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com