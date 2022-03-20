Rose Valuch, 95, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord on March 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her daughters. Born in Coaldale, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Ella (Costello) Karnish. She shared 38 years of happy marriage with Walter J. Valuch, until his passing in 1985.
Rose was generous with her love, her cooking, and her home. She loved hosting holiday and birthday parties for her family. She was dedicated to her family and her faith and was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, where she volunteered at Resurrection Catholic School.
Rose's greatest legacy was her family. She will be greatly missed by her daughters: Lynn Newcomer (Robert), of York, and Ann Valuch of Lancaster; her sisters: Irene Shelton (William) and Helen Shelton Keller (Robert), both of Lancaster; grandchildren: Matthew, Susan, Elizabeth, Ryan and Rebecca; great-grandchildren: Adriana, Robbie, Rosti, Elena, Avery, Alana, Anthony and Parker, as well as many nieces and nephews with whom she shared a special relationship. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 10 AM to 11 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment to follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Care Center of York, womenscarecenter.org, PO Box 1621, York, PA 17405 or to Resurrection Catholic School at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 521 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
