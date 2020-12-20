Rose P. Bucher, 98, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Landis Homes Retirement Community.
She was the wife of Paul E. Bucher of Lititz, with whom she shared 77 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph K. and Rose E. Horn Pendl.
Rose had worked for several insurance companies over the years including in the offices of Murray Insurance in Lancaster. She graduated from Lancaster Catholic H.S.
She enjoyed music and loved to dance. She had volunteered at LGH.
In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by her sons: Craig S. Bucher married to Machelle Bucher of Myerstown, and Eric P. Bucher married to Shelly Kunkle of Harrisburg and daughter-in-law, Helen Bucher. She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald P. Bucher. Memorial and burial services will be held at a later time. To send a condolence, please visit: CremationPA.com
A living tribute »