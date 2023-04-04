Rose Morrison

Rose Marie Morrison, of Columbia, Pa., passed on March 15, 2023, reunited with her late husband Clifford "Chubb" Morrison who preceded Rose in death on September 14th, 2012. Rose was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Paul Fischer. A lifelong resident of Columbia, Rose thoroughly enjoyed her gardening and spending time at the Susquehanna River and the Delaware River. Survived by many friends and family she was especially proud of her Ronnie and the Columbia Masonic Lodge No. 286 where her Chubb spent a great deal of time. Interment will be private by the family. www.clydekraft.com
