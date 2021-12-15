Rose Mary Rhinier, 88, of Lititz, went into the arms of the Lord on December 12, 2021 at Brethren Village. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Pauline (Conway) Miller. She shared over 50 years of marriage with Lloyd G. Rhinier, until his passing in 2007.
Many will remember Rose for love of collecting bells, playing Bingo, walking around Park City, and playing cards. Most notably remembered for cheating while playing cards. In her youth she enjoyed roller skating, vacationing at the beach and watching NASCAR races. For years she ran the Good News Club of Neffsville and enjoyed visiting the senior’s center. She was also a member of the Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church of Lancaster.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Donna Snavely, wife of Doug of Lititz; grandchildren: Brandon L. Emery, Shannon Getz wife of Brandon, Melody Groff wife of Justin, and Melissa Rhine; great-grandchildren: Cadence Getz, Myles Getz, Nyasia Rhine, and Tyler Rhine; siblings: Patsy Pabon wife of Raymond, Donald Miller husband of Eileen, and Bobby Miller husband of Barb; sisters-in-law: Marianne Miller and Shirley Miller, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10 AM. A funeral service will follow at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/give or the Good Samaritan Fund at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543
The family would like to thank the staff of Brethren Village and Hospice & Community Care for their compassion and support during this time.
