Rose Mary Matyi, 84, of Willow Street, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at LGH. Born July 21, 1936, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Vincent J. Walls and the late Anne E. (Ashworth) Walls. She was the loving wife of the late Alexander J. Matyi III with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage.
Following graduation from Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls in 1954, she worked as an administrative assistant to the banquet manager at The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia and then as a Bell Telephone Operator until marriage in 1958 whereupon she became a homemaker.
Rose Mary was a former Girl Scouts Brownie leader and Cub Scouts Den Mother. She enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, crocheting, and reading. Rose Mary was a longtime member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Millersville.
She is survived by two sons, Vincent Matyi of Levittown, PA, Joseph Matyi husband of Meg of Easton, PA; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a son-in-law, Vernon Bottoms of Lancaster, a sister-in-law, Joyce Levitt of Snellville, GA and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, AnneLouise (Matyi) Bottoms, son, Alexander J. Matyi IV, a sister, Anne T. Jordan, and two brothers, Joseph Walls and Vincent J. Walls, Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 with The Reverend Lawrence W. Sherdel as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received 2-4 PM, with the Rosary Prayed at 3:30 PM Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose Mary's memory may be made to Foundation for Women's Cancer, 26533 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1286 or to American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
