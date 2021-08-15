Rose Marie Wolpert Smaling, rejoined her mother, father, brothers and sisters in heaven on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Rose was born in Columbia, PA and called the town home for most of her 91 years.
Among the joys in her life, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were certainly the dearest, and she was fortunate to have 12 of the former and 23 of the latter. She also enjoyed visits from her children and is survived by; Bernadette, George, Jim, Cathy, and John.
Rose also loved to read books, do crossword puzzles, had an insatiable sweet tooth, and could spend hours walking the aisles of gift shops and antique stores, enthusiastically inspecting every item she could lay hands on. She was also a hopeless impulse buyer of just about anything displayed and brightly packaged at every checkout line in Lancaster County!
Born into a large Wolpert family, parented by George and Helen, Rose shared her childhood with 9 siblings and they all remained very close throughout their respective lives. Deceased are sisters; Mary, Veronica, Jean, and Helen and brothers; Joe, George, Ken, and Larry. Her last surviving sister, Dolores, is 95 years old.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org in Rose's memory would be deeply appreciated.