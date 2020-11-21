Rose Marie Weaver, 65, of Reinholds, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home, following a period of illness with many health complications.
She was born in Martindale to the late Luke and Wille Mae (Good) Sauder, and was the wife of Gary S. Weaver.
Rose Marie was a member of Denver Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by six sons, Merle Ray, husband of Beth A. Weaver of Bowmansville, Gary Michael, husband of Laura A. Weaver of Manheim, Matthew Lynn, husband of Joy E. Weaver of Richland, Jason Dean Weaver of Lancaster, Bryan Lamar, husband of Janet E. Weaver of Newmanstown, David Laverne Weaver of Ephrata; a daughter, Denise Marie, wife of Daryl L. Weaver of Lake, MI; four sisters, Gloria, wife of Noah Raber of OH, Karen, wife of Ronald Wiebe of British Columbia, Shirley Sauder of Ephrata, and Dawn Sauder of MS.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Ronald, Luke Ray, and Linda Sauder.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Denver Mennonite Church, 95 Monroe Street, Denver. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
