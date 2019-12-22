Rose Marie Sauder, 95, of Willow Street, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late James Leon Sauder, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2016. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia (Kilp) Lines.
Rose attended Lancaster Catholic High School through her junior year. After raising her children, she found employment with Millersville University as a housekeeper, retiring in 1986.
This obituary most likely would not have met with Rose's approval. She was a very simple person and had given express instructions that upon her passing she wanted her name listed in Lancaster Newspapers with an asterisk next to it. Nevertheless, her family wanted to mention that Rose enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake and she enjoyed listening to music and Christian radio programs. Rose loved to whistle as she went about her day. Even though she wasn't able to attend in recent years, Rose was a member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Andrews, and husband Dale, of East Petersburg, and Susanne Kline, and husband Larry, of Willow Street; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Sauder, of Lancaster; sisters, Thelma Ryan and Alice Shreiner; grandchildren, Mark (Janet) Andrews, Kimberly (Erik) Hoferer, and Tamara (Brian) Gouger; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, James Lee Sauder, granddaughter, Shari Weaver, and brothers, Lloyd and John Lines.
A Committal Service and Interment will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster. Services will then continue at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584, with a time to visit with the family from 10 – 10:30 a.m., and a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rose's memory to Grace Community Church of Willow Street at the above address. (Please note "Building Fund" on the memo line.)
