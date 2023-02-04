Rose Marie Nauman 93, of Lititz passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Wilson and Effie Markley Heiselman. She was the loving wife of the late Jacob M. Nauman who died in 1987.
Marie was a seamstress for the former Hopeland Manufacturing. She was a member of Speedwell Heights Church, Lititz where she helped in the nursery. Marie enjoyed playing board games and listening to George Jones' music. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Linda wife of Robert Parnell of Middleburg, Florida, a son, David husband of Janet Nauman of Manheim, a daughter-in-law, Tara Nauman, and son-in-law, Terry Brightbill, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Jay Nauman, two daughters, Susan Brightbill, Ruth Ann Enck and two granddaughters, Marcy Enck and Sabrina Nauman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing for Marie at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 6:30 PM 8:00 PM. Interment will be private in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Marie's memory to United Zion Retirement Community, Benevolent Care, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com