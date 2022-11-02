Rose-Marie Mraz, 80, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Anna Breznyak Kovacs. She was the wife of Joseph G. Mraz, with whom she shared 58 happy years of marriage. She will be missed by her three children Jennifer Mraz, of Mount Joy, Joseph Mraz, of New Jersey, and Beth Ann Conway, of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Tyler Mraz, Madison, Morgan, and Logan Conway.
Rose-Marie was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic School, class of 1960. She worked for Dotson Coal Company, in Bethlehem, as a secretary for five years. Later, Rose-Marie moved to Prince Frederick, Maryland, and was employed as a school aid at Northern High School until her retirement. They moved to Elizabethtown in 2000 and she and Joseph became members of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Parish and Rose-Marie worked for St. Anne's Retirement Community in Columbia, as a secretary for 10 years. She and Joseph joined Mary Mother of the Church Parish, in Mount Joy in 2021. Rose-Marie enjoyed being able to plant trees in her yard, spending time with her pet cockatoo Tessa, and numerous dogs. But her greatest love was being able to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11 A.M. Family and Friends will be received at the church from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. Interment will be private at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit Rose Marie's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.