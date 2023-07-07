Rose Marie (Johnson) Snyder, age 79, formerly of Ephrata, PA. Passed away peacefully on June 30, 2023.
She was born June 3, 1944 to Samuel & Elsie Johnson-Shaeffer of Lititz, PA. She attended Johnstown prep School of Johnstown, PA. & graduated in 1965.
Back in the day after graduation, she held 2 jobs- as a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn and Days Inn. She married Robert A. Snyder in 1967 also after graduation.
She went on to have 2 daughters, Rebecca & Robin Snyder. She also had 4 loving grandchildren Robert & Paulie Daniell of Ephrata, PA., Victoria Hartman of Marietta, PA. & Kaitlyn Hartman of Manheim, PA. She is also survived by her daughter Robin of Ephrata, and 3 sisters Dorothy of Denver, Linda of Richfield, & Faye of Denver as well as 2 brothers, Jim of Kansas & Bill of Quarryville.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her daughter, Rebecca, her husband "Bobby", 2 brothers Charles & David Johnson, & 4 sisters Ruth Anne, Edith, Catharine, and Rhoda Johnson.
She loved going for walks, spending time with her family & friends, watching game shows & crime shows. She was a die-hard Elvis fan throughout her lifetime & absolutely adored her country music, especially Johnny Cash. She had a huge collection & love for roses, angels & lighthouses just the same.
She was one of the rare few gems on this earth with a heart of gold & the soul of saint.
May she rest in peace forever more.
