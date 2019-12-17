Rose Marie Hershey, 63, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Valentine J. and Elva Irvin Kupres. She was the loving wife of J. Timothy Hershey and they celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this past May. Rose owned and operated Shades of Rose on Colebrook Road, Manheim. She was a member of St. Richard's Catholic Church, Manheim. Her interests included crocheting, reading, flower gardening, and scrapbooking. Her passion in life was her family, and she loved to organize family reunions.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Kathleen wife of Shaun Kaley of Reinholds, Emily Hershey of Mount Joy, and Mark husband of Melissa Hershey of Manheim, five grandchildren: Alyson, Conner, Keegan, Masyn, Liam, and two brothers, Anthony husband of Barbara Kupres and Donald husband of Deborah Kupres, both of Manheim. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Kupres Brown.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Richard's Catholic Church, 110 North Oak Street, Manheim on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Father Stephen D. Weitzel as celebrant. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Rose's memory to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
