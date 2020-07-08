Rose Marie Gilland, 86, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away Monday evening July 6, 2020 at Providence Nursing Home, New Albany, IN. She worked many years as Office Manager for Doctors Wolfe, Streepy, Pope, Kroft and McKain and was instrumental in the founding of Superior Veneer and Plywood. She was a devout Catholic who was an extremely active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and also volunteered at Baptist Health Floyd in the cardiac unit. Rose was also an avid reader and a very attentive grand and great-grandmother.
Rose is survived by her sons – Robert W. Gilland Jr. (Karen), Mark T. Gilland (Jo Ellen) and Matthew D. Gilland (Kathy); sisters – Bernadette Hartshorne (Jim) and Kathleen Bower (Mike); grandchildren – Robert, Lisa, Shannon, Joshua, Eric, Ethan, Amanda, Megan and Deven, as well as 7 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband – Robert W. Gilland Sr.; parents – William and Mary Lobeck; siblings – Mary Ann Findley, William Lobeck and Anne Johnson.
Visitation will take place at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes on Friday, 2-8 PM with Funeral Service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany, IN, on Saturday at 10 AM. She will be entombed at Graceland Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy may be donated in Rose's name to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church or American Heart Association.
