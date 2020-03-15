On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Rose Marie (Frymyer) Marzolf, 93, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital, at the age of 93. Rose was currently residing at Brethren Village.
Born September 24, 1926, in Lancaster PA, she was the daughter of John H. and Marie C. (Garber) Frymyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and, in 1949, by her husband, Howard A. Marzolf, Sr.
She is survived by her sons: Howard A. (Catherine) Marzolf; Herbert E. (Mary) Marzolf; and Scott R. Marzolf. Also survived by grandchildren: Howard A. Marzolf III (girlfriend, Kayla Pinzone); Cally M. (William) Adams and Sarah W. (David) Sedlak; and two special great-granddaughters, Elle Rosemary and Raegan Elizabeth Adams. Also, half siblings: John F. (Linda) Frymye,r Jr. and Joan F. (Gregory) Hess; and cousin, Geraldine (Garber) Young.
Rose Marie had been employed at Hamilton Watch, Schick and AMP. Over the years, she has enjoyed crafts, bingo, attending Bible Study, and always had time for her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her trips to Hawaii, North Carolina (The Outer Banks) and Aruba, with family members.
Services and interment will be private.
Contributions may be made in memory of Rose Marie to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17603.
To send online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »