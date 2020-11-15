Rose Marie Dixon

Rose M. Dixon, 85, of Lancaster, PA went home to be with her lord Sunday November 8, 2020. Born December 22, 1934, Rose was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Kelish) Murry.
A graduate of Columbia High School in 1952, Rose married Lamar A. Dixon, Sr. and together spent many wonderful years of marriage together. Early on in her career, Rose worked as an administrative assistant secretary at Hamilton Watch Company before heading the Polio Department in Alabama for several years. Following her career in the Polio Department, she worked as a secretary to Andy Shaubach Insurance Company and went on to conclude her working career as an executive administrative assistant to two Turkey Hill Minit Market presidents where a service room was named after her. The designated room in her honor, the Chuck and Rose Room, can be seen as a testament of her hard work for the company and was a proud milestone in her career.
A woman of faith, Rose was a member of St. Paul Episcopal Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher, newsletter editor, and an altar guild server. Notably, she was the first woman to serve the altar as a lay eucharist minister. Rose continued her membership onward with St. Edwards Episcopal Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and proudly served in several other ministries. In addition to her work in the churches she attended, Rose also served as a leader to various Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts through the years.
In her spare time, Rose thoroughly enjoyed traveling, tending to her garden, and spending time with family. Above all, time spent with family and sharing love amongst them was what she cherished most.
Rose is survived by three children: Cheryl Shearer, Lamar Dixon, Jr. husband of Wendy, and John Dixon husband of Christine; three sisters: Florence Murry, Barbara, and Carol Thompson wife of James; six grandchildren: Tiffiny Dixon, Christopher Dixon, Andrea Spradbrow, DJ Dixon, Amber Dixon, and Jaclyn Hinkle; as well as six great-grandchildren: Bradley, Anna Rose, Brayden, Logan, Zoey, and Carter.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband: Lamar Dixon, Sr.; a sister: Marlene Fink; and a brother: John Murry, Jr.
At the convenience of the family, a private memorial service for Rose will be at St. Edwards Episcopal Church. Inurnment will follow in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations have been suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
