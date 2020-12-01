Rose Marie Brommer, 71, entered into eternal life on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. For five months she valiantly fought cancer showing her family how to fight with courage and patience. She never gave up her will to live.
Born October 1, 1949 to the late William and Elizabeth (Boswa) Foehlinger, she was one of seven children. Her husband, Jack, and she were married for fifty years on April 25, 2020.
Rosie was retired from Colonial Metals Co., Columbia, and never-quite-retired as a private income tax preparer. A life-long member of St Peter Catholic Church, her faith filled her life and was passed on to her family. She was an example of service to her community as a former member of the Vigilant Fire Co. Auxiliary; a former Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion to the homebound of her parish; and, annually a volunteer for the Christmas Day Dinner sponsored by the Office of the Aging for over 25 years.
Surviving in addition to her siblings and husband are three children, Jack Brommer, Jr. (husband to Julie), Jill Bryant (wife to Kevin), and Fr. Joshua Brommer. Her heart was filled with love for her six grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brittany, Lauren, Kevin, Katy, and Sophia.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA and again at the church one hour prior to the Mass. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Peter Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia 17512 with her son presiding. Interment will follow in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings in her memory may be made to her church.
The funeral Mass will be lived streamed on the church Facebook page at https://stpetercolumbiapa.org/contact-us