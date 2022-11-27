Rose Marie Blankenmeyer, 84, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Genevieve Hertz. Rose is predeceased by her mother and favorite aunt, Helen Hertz, as well as her husband Charles W. Blankenmeyer in 2016.
Rose loved growing up on Cabbage Hill and spending time with her family. She had a lifelong special bond with her aunt Helen Hertz. She attended St. Joe's School where she met her group of friends. As a child she developed a love of reading, learning and played several instruments.
A devout Catholic, Rose was the salutatorian of her 1955 graduating class at LCHS. After graduation, she attended St. Joe's Nursing School and obtained her RN. Her love of learning took her to the Catholic University of America where she received her BSN. Rose worked as a nurse in Washington DC and eventually returned to Lancaster to work at St. Joe's Hospital. Upon her return, she met Charles and became a mom, which was her favorite job.
Rose's love of learning was superseded by her passion for her faith. In her earlier years, she attended St. Joseph Catholic Church on Cabbage Hill. Later, she and Charles became dedicated parishioners of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, where Rose was continually involved in women's groups and religious education.
Rose is survived by her two children, Gerard J. Blankenmeyer (Stevie), Mary E. Rice (Neal), and two grandchildren, Chase and Troy Blankenmeyer. Rose adored her family and grandchildren and was always there to support them. Celebrating the holidays with a big family gathering was the only way. One of Rose's favorite pastimes was spending time along the Delaware shore. She was often seen on the sands of Rehoboth and Dewey beach, but Cape Henlopen was the beach she loved the most. Rose enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, listening to music, and the occasional scoop of chocolate peanut butter ice cream. Rose was also known to never turn down a cup of coffee.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the rosary being recited at 6:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, with friends and family being received at 10 AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Rose's name to St. John Neumann Catholic School, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.