Rose M. Sheaffer, 80, of Elizabethtown, formerly of New Holland passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Bessie Mae (Benedict) Wolfersberger.
She enjoyed working at Yoder's Family Restaurant where she retired from. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Rose is survived by two sons, John Wolfersberger, Clayton Sheaffer husband of Freda, two daughters, Theresa Fisher wife of Daniel, Rose Greener and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 337 Circle Ave, Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will follow in New Holland Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose's memory may be made to the New Holland Mennonite Church, 18 Western Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com