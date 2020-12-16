Rose M. Gable, 87, of Columbia passed away on December 12th, 2020. She was born in Mount Joy to the late Samuel and Rose Ranzinger Kramer and was a lifelong resident of this area. Rose worked for Bachman Chocolate Co. and then for 20 years with Lucas Manufacturing Co. before her retirement. A social butterfly, she enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at St. Peter Apartments and traveling on bus trips to the casino. Rose adored her family and loved spending time with them. She was a faithful member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Rose leaves behind her daughter, Donna, wife of James Beattie of Marietta; her granddaughter, Amanda, wife of Mark Custer of Brookeville, MD; a great granddaughter, Alexandra Custer of Brookeville, MD; two siblings, Kenneth, husband of Mary Ann Kramer of Columbia, Julie, wife of Brian Wolf of Earlysville, VA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald R. Gable in 1997 and four siblings, Richard Kramer, Karl Kramer, Jackie McBride, and Frances Runkle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 19th, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. If attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow at Mount Joy Cemetery where Rose will be laid to rest beside her late parents. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville